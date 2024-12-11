xQc claims Kick’s viewership has improved after Adin & YourRage left platform

Streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel claimed that Kick’s numbers are improving after Adin Ross and YourRage left the platform.

During his December 10 stream, xQc fired back at Mizkif after the OTK co-founder claimed that Kick would become a “dead website” without Adin Ross.

“This is very insightful! Thank you,” xQc said sarcastically, before seriously addressing his statement: “Brother, I understand all you want to do is hate and it’s fine, but don’t act like it’s a fact.

Kick stats have “never been better”

“It’s wrong in every metric. YourRAGE hasn’t streamed in forever, Adin Ross hasn’t streamed in forever, and the actual raw stats behind Kick have never been better.”

This came shortly after Adin Ross officially announced that he’s leaving Kick on December 7. After weeks of inactivity on the platform, Ross revealed plans to return to Twitch despite his permanent ban from the site.

Although he didn’t specify his reasons, the 24-year-old had previously threatened to expose Kick’s CEO in November, leading to mixed reactions within the streaming community.

xQc clearly wasn’t impressed with Mizkit’s opinion on this subject, as he continued: “You don’t want stats, you don’t want the truth, you just want to f**king join the bandwagon, it is what it is.”

The Canadian streamer also brought up Mizkif’s alleged history with viewbotting. “Brother, Mizkif was viewbotted for like a year straight down,” he claimed.

“Yeah, it wasn’t him doing it, whatever, right? But if you said about a Kick streamer, you say, ‘Oh my God! That’s just cope, he’s definitely botting’ Where was that when Miz was having it?”

xQc also recently criticized a number of streamers, including Adin and YourRAGE, calling them “incredibly unprofessional” for leaving Kick. The former Overwatch pro compared them to children, and said they had a “lack of decorum.”