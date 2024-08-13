UFC fighter joins Vitaly on Kick to catch & humiliate alleged child predators

Vitaly has now recruited UFC fighter Colby Covington for another ‘catching predators’ stream on Kick, with the former interim champ driving one alleged culprit to tears.

Vitaly has seen a resurgence of late, with the experienced content creator pivoting to a new style of ‘entertainment.’ Broadcasting on Kick, the 32-year-old now spends his time exposing alleged child predators.

Not alone in these endeavors, he’s been recruiting all sorts of celebrities to join in on the antics. What began with Ty Dolla Sign has led to collabs with Swae Lee, YG, Lil Pump, and many others.

Now, for his August 12 broadcast, Vitaly brought along a current UFC fighter. While 17-4 Colby Covington hasn’t stepped inside the octagon this year, he’s now busy getting his hands on alleged child predators.

Barging into one staged situation, cameras captured an alleged predator interacting with a minor. Covington was present as the supposed culprit shrieked in horror and began urinating.

“Dude, you deserve to [be fed] to the alligators,” Covington said soon after. “Your whole life is a lie. You said you’re 26, you said you’ve never done this before, you’re lying. Start being honest with yourself.”

After verbally harassing the alleged predator, he began crying as physical violence was threatened. The 10-year UFC veteran began lacing up a boxing glove as others continued yelling. “One punch will f***ing kill you,” one of them could be heard saying.

“This is your fate,” Covington said before punching another member of the crew as a demonstration. ”You’re next, buddy.”

While Lil Pump did punch and kick multiple of the accused, Covington never actually resorted to violence. The stream continued as the group sought to track down more alleged predators, with the ultimate goal being to ‘throw one into the ocean.’

While the content certainly generates views on Kick, with over 20,000 watching along live during the Covington stream, and many breakout clips quickly going viral on other platforms too, Vitaly’s efforts have landed him in some hot water as well.

One accused ‘culprit’ has filed a lawsuit against Vitaly, claiming his innocence in what was a “vicious attack,” alleging physical and mental abuse.