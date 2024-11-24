Trainwrecks denies Adin Ross has left Kick and wants to get “everything” resolved

Trainwrecks shut down the rumors that Adin Ross has already left Kick, and expressed how he hopes they can resolve the issues so that he, Adin, and xQc can “continue dominating together.”

The popular Twitter/X account Clippedszn, known for posting daily clips from top streamers and with over 190,000 followers, claimed: “Trainwreckstv throws shade at Adin Ross after his departure from Kick” in a post to their account.

The post featured a video of Trainwrecks discussing streamers’ attitudes on Kick during the platform’s weekly streamed chat show, where Kick’s CEO, Ed Craven, and various creators address platform issues.

The streamer was quoted saying: “Anyone that has an itch for Twitch, needs to go get that itch out – only then will they come back & truly believe in the vision of Kick.”

However, shortly after Clippedszn made the post, Trainwrecks responded to confirm it was not about Adin and that this was not the case.

Trainwrecks claims Adin Ross has not left Kick

“Incorrect, Adin is part of the core team with me and x [xQc] and hopefully we find a way to get everything resolved so we can continue dominating together,” he instantly replied.

The streamer ended by saying: “This is a Kick talk for the 2-year anniversary. I will not bring up drama for you parasocial weirdos that make things up in your heads. If you want to build a wedge between me, the ONLY creator defending all of SSB [Adin Ross’s streamer group] internally, then so be it.”

The speculation surrounding Adin Ross leaving Kick and allegedly selling his co-ownership shares, comes off the back of his fiery response to Kick CEO, who said during a stream, “Where the f**k is Adin going to? He’s banned on Twitch… he’s got nowhere to go.”

Adin responded by threatening to expose Eddie, and said he was giving him “one last chance” to resolve their issues. At the same time, Kai Cenat has stepped in and promised to help Adin make one final attempt to get unbanned from Twitch—a move that followed several unsuccessful efforts.