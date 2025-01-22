Streamer arrested after failed prank causes police to find active warrant

Kick streamer ‘MikeSmallsJr’ was arrested while live, after he trolled the attending officers that he had an arrest warrant – but it turned out he actually did.

MikeSmallsJr, who previously made the news for livestreaming in the middle of a hurricane in hopes of being paid by Adin Ross, has just over 20,000 followers on Kick.

He went live on January 21, when he attempted to confront his former manager at a Burger King restaurant where he claimed to have once worked before being fired.

The manager, called Terry, phoned the police, despite Small’s protests. “Don’t call the cops Terry, I got a warrant out,” the streamer said.

Kick streamer arrested after joking about having a warrant

Not long after, police did arrive, however, Smalls told them he had only been joking, and didn’t actually have a warrant. But after a lookup, the officers discovered he did, in fact, have an outstanding arrest warrant.

“You have a warrant from back in October, resisting an officer, and disturbing a school campus,” the officer explained.

Smalls was promptly arrested and the stream shut off.

Arrest records from Hillsborough County, Florida, show that Mike Smalls was released on cash bond shortly after his arrest in Tampa.

He paid bond on the two misdemeanor charges, specified as “RESISTING OFFICER WITHOUT VIOLENCE” and “DISRUPTING SCHOOL CAMPUS OR FUNCTION.”

Following his release, fans of the stream are eagerly awaiting is return to explain in more detail what caused the original warrant from October.

Despite the incident, Mike’s Kick channel remains unaffected, as some viewers were concerned he could face another ban.

In other Kick news, Jack Doherty’s channel was banned after he took part in a street brawl, but claims the ban was unfair.