SteveWillDoIt responds after being arrested at Universal Studios

SteveWillDoIt as responded after being arrested for trespassing at Universal Studios in Florida on July 10, 2024.

The news was revealed in a tweet from his family, alongside a screenshot of the influencer’s mugshot on the Orange County, Florida, jail website.

“SteveWillDoIt is in jail right now. We are working on getting him out. – Steve’s family,” it reads.

Many believed it was a joke at first, largely due to the fact that Steve was wearing a fake moustache in the photo.

However, the Orange County website shows his government name – Stephen Rocco Deleonardis – alongside the charge, “TRESPASS ON PROPERTY AFTER WARNING.”

A representative for the influencer spoke with TMZ on July 11, revealing that he’d been previously banned back in August 2023 for filming inside of the park and was told to never return.

Steve commented on his short stint in jail on his Twitter/X account, saying that he was caught “just trying to have fun” at the park and was “lazy” with his disguise.

“The best part of this is the fact I did this off-camera for fun. This had nothing to do with content, I was just trying to have fun at Universal,” he said.

“Reason I got caught at Universal was for being lazy. I went lazy and it f**ked me. I could have done what I did in the past and get professional makeup done. This was a lesson to not be a lazy piece of sh*t.”

The influencer went on to claim that his ban from Universal Studios was supposed to end in “like 26 days,” which would line up with his initial warning in August 2023.

Steve’s arrest came just two days after he posted a video of himself at Universal dressed up in a Superman suit. In the clip, he gave a family of four $10,000, completely shocking them.

This comes just days after Steve spoke out in support of internet star Sketch after the influencer’s past history of adult content leaked on social media.