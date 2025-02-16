Sliker accused of ‘scamming’ viewers out of CS2 knives

Kick streamer Sliker is under fire once again, accused of scamming viewers into handing over valuable CS2 knives with promises he allegedly failed to fulfill.

According to the claims, Sliker persuaded fans to part with their prized virtual items, promising repayment or rewards in return. However, instead of following through, he reportedly used the knives to fund his gambling habit and participate in PUBG challenges.

Adding to the controversy, the Kick streamer allegedly still owes £100 ($125.95) in winnings to PUBG challenge participants, a prize promised over six months ago.

Article continues after ad

Sliker accused of stealing CS2 knives

A now-deleted Reddit post summarized the situation: “Sliker exposed for scamming viewers again by taking their CS2 knives and not paying them, using them to gamble and for PUBG game challenges (in which £100 was promised to the winner) that has yet to be paid, even though the challenges were six months ago.”

The post also shared a clip, which allegedly provided evidence to support the claims. In the comments, reactions were divided, as some criticized Sliker outright, while others shifted blame onto those still engaging with him despite his track record.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Cant really feel bad for anyone getting scammed by this guy, surprised he still even streams,” one person wrote. “If you get scammed by Sliker, no one is going to feel bad for you. If you watch Sliker you probably deserve it,” another said.

“The dude has a problem. Ban, block and ignore,” a third commented. “Didn’t he already get caught scamming once before? Why is anyone giving this guy anything?” someone else added.

Article continues after ad

Sliker has a history of scamming his viewers, previously manipulating them with fabricated stories of personal emergencies to solicit money. The situation escalated to the point where big streamers like xQc and Ludwig stepped in to compensate the victims themselves.

In a 2023 interview, the English streamer admitted the extent of his gambling addiction, acknowledging that he scammed numerous people (including his own parents) to feed his habit.