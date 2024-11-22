Rumble CEO responds to $30M Neon contract rumors amid Adin Ross & Dr Disrespect speculation

Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, has finally addressed rumors that divisive streamer N3on was supposedly entering a $30M contract to broadcast exclusively on the platform.

In November 2024, rumors began circulating that N3on — a streamer with over 375,000 followers on Kick — would be taking a hefty chunk of change to stream on Rumble for a two-year period.

These rumors, as it turns out, were unfounded, as debunked by Rumble’s CEO himself, who tweeted out a short but sweet reply to the speculation on November 21: “Fake news.”

Article continues after ad

Pavlovski’s reply comes at a critical moment for several big streamers in the space as Adin Ross, one of Kick’s biggest stars, appears to be on the outs with the platform.

On several occasions, Ross has hinted that he “doesn’t know when or where” he’ll be taking his broadcasts next, and even kicked up a beef with the site’s CEO, Eddie Craven, threatening to “tell and show the world the real you.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of that, Adin is notably absent from a poster Kick created advertising Episode 20 of ‘Kick Talk,’ featuring some of its best talent like Amouranth, xQc, GMHikaru and more.

Adin isn’t the only streamer whose future is up in the air; former Twitch star Dr Disrespect is also looking for a new home for his content after getting permanently banned on Twitch and demonetized on YouTube.

On the same day, he debunked the “fake news” about N3on, Pavlovsky also teased a “big creator incoming” to Rumble, leading viewers to wonder if Dr Disrespect, or even Adin, could be the streamer in question.

Article continues after ad

For now, Pavlovsky is keeping the secret a surprise for Rumble’s “new era” of broadcasting, leaving fans more curious than ever as to what’s next for two of the net’s biggest streamers.