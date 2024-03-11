Nadeshot slams Kick streamers for “doing the dumbest sh*t imaginable”

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, CEO of 100 Thieves and regular Twitch streamer, called out Kick streamers for their juvenile sense of humor and antics.

Kick is currently situated in the streaming consciousness as an alternative platform where almost anything goes in terms of content. The platform, and by extension its streamers, have been called out in the past for what happens on their live streams.

Kick, to its credit, does ban some of the more extreme creators who break their terms of service. However, that doesn’t stop a new batch of streamers from, for example, starting fights in the street.

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot waded in on the topic and slammed Kick streamers for ruining the specific “pocket of the internet.”

Nadeshot calls out Kick streamers

The former professional Call of Duty player and content creator was asked by his chat for his thoughts on Kick’s IRL streamers, and Nadeshot did not hold back.

“I don’t understand why people watch other people f***ing with other people in public. A lot of people think it’s hilarious. With some of this livestream stuff, I truly feel like a purist. Look at you dumb f***ing Gen Z b*tches, you guys are ruining this whole thing… We had a little pocket of the internet that was kind of our own and now you guys are out here just doing the dumbest sh*t imaginable,” he said on March 10.

Nadeshot also touched on the recent controversy with Kick streamer ‘sweatergxd’ who was banned from the platform for holding a gun to a woman’s head while streaming.

“Brother you need to be locked up, for life, because I promise you ain’t going to be doing nothing good for society in the years to come,” he said.

Nadeshot is a veteran content creator, starting his career in the early 2010s with OpTic Gaming competing and creating videos for YouTube. The 31-year-old gaming influencer has been around the block when it comes to content creation, but it seems like Kick and its gaggle of young streamers pushing the envelope doesn’t connect with him.