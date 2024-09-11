N3on’s bodyguard placed in handcuffs after being swatted at spa

Kick streamer N3on was swatted during an IRL spa stream with his crew, which led to his bodyguard being placed in handcuffs by the police.

N3on has been known for his variety of IRL streams on the Stake-owned platform for quite some time, and his September 10, 2024 stream started out no different.

While at the spa with his crew, N3on’s bodyguard was standing outside wearing a ski mask, a black shirt, black pants, and carrying a gun.

Midway through the stream, police arrived at the location and pulled their guns out on the bodyguard before placing him in handcuffs.

“It’s swat, swat team,” N3on said when the police arrived. “…bro, we just got swatted, bro. I literally know every cop here by now… he’s good.”

Once the situation calmed down outside, the police officer told N3on that they received a call saying that a man in a ski mask was outside their location and shot somebody – prompting a heavy response in the area.

“So what happened was that we got a call that someone in a mask, with a gun, just shot somebody. That’s what we got. It could be a swatter,” said the police officer before confirming the man was in fact N3on’s bodyguard.

Despite the situation quickly calming down, police kept pulling up to the location and the bodyguard remained in handcuffs. The stream continued as the police spoke to the man, with N3on and friends moving to a new store after leaving the spa.

One of the cops advised N3on to give officers a heads-up the next time he’s in that area. That way, they’ll be aware of any possible calls made in an attempt to swat the streamer again.

This isn’t the first time N3on was swatted during an IRL stream. Back in January 2024, the zoo he was visiting had to evacuate after the police showed up.