N3on furious after paying $5K to Kick stream on a farm and have no connection

Kick streamer Rangesh ‘N3on’ Mutama was left furious after paying $5K to stream on a farm just to find out there isn’t a good connection to use for the broadcast.

On July 18, 2024, Mutama went live on his Kick channel from a farm with the attention of streaming from all over the location’s property.

It started off well, but the further N3on and his team ventured off into the area where the animals are, the more the stream began losing connection.

Frustrated, the streamer sat down at a picnic table to vent about the situation.

“I paid $5K for no service. I can’t, bro. I literally got scammed. It’s a f**ked situation bro. They shut down their whole thing for me,” he said.

“Never again will I spend money on a stream. It’s 17 acres of content and all of its f**ked because there’s no service.”

Fans began telling the streamer that he should have tested the connection beforehand, but N3on said that his team did in fact do that.

“I got lied to,” he said.

Despite the stream connection issues, N3on was able to stream from the farm for a few hours after one of the workers agreed to bring animals over to the one area they were able to get a stable internet connection at.

The worker brought out a water monitor, snakes, and even a few different birds and rodents throughout the stream for fans to take a look at.

N3on is an regular when it comes to IRL streaming and has had issues in previous broadcasts.

On July 3, 2024, he was angrily chased out of the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal press conference after asking an inflammatory question.

Back in June, N3on was briefly banned from Kick after getting into an altercation with fellow streamer Jack Doherty while attending a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Florida.