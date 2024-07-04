N3on chased by Nate Diaz’ security after Kick stream prank goes awry

Content creator N3on was chased out of the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal press conference after asking an inflammatory question. Fearing for his life, the influencer is now considering leaving the controversial lifestyle behind.

Never one to avoid controversy, N3on is typically making headlines for getting banned, arrested, or generally causing havoc during his IRL streams on Kick. Keeping with his brand, the 19-year-old attained a media pass for the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal press conference and rocked up on July 3 with the sole intention of getting the Diaz camp angry.

Ahead of their boxing clash on July 6, Diaz and Masvidal, two former UFC legends, hosted their final press conference in Anaheim. N3on secured press credentials for the event and began streaming before walking into the venue.

Article continues after ad

“Chat, today’s gonna be f***ing insane,” he said. “It’s not a normal stream. We are going to be a reporter. I got confirmation, I can ask whatever I want to Nate Diaz. [His] camp are fans of me bro, I met them all.”

Article continues after ad

Turning to his audience of young viewers, he asked those watching along live to pitch their ideas for a question. Ignoring most of them and instead opting for his own, he assured his intentions were to “side [with] Masvidal. I’m not trying to get a clip.”

Entering the presser, it wasn’t long before N3on got the microphone and asked away. “When you do get knocked out, are you going to retire?” the influencer asked Diaz.

Article continues after ad

“Who said that? So I know who you are. That little bi*** boy?” Diaz replied. “I’m gonna kick you in your f**ing leg motherf**er.”

Backtracking immediately, N3on tried to sit on the fence, arguing he was “excited to see both sides” and that he “wanted to see a great fight.”

“F*** you,” Diaz elegantly replied.

“It’s little sh** kids like this little bi*** talking that’s changing the times. Need your ass whooped. I’ve got little girls over here that’ll f*** you up.”

Article continues after ad

Once the press conference came to an end, N3on made his way out of the venue, though not without trouble. The moment he and his crew stepped outside, a group of men were sprinting after them.

Article continues after ad

Chasing after N3on, they rushed across multiple streets, avoiding incoming traffic, before cornering the influencer in a parking lot opposite the venue. While the stream cut out for a few minutes, there appeared to be no physical harm when N3on and his crew reappeared shortly after.

Driving away from the event, N3on called it “the scariest moment of [his] life. Did they not hear me screaming?”

“Please, I’m sorry,” he yelled continuously as Diaz’ crew chased him across the street.

“I almost got jumped,” N3on posted on X (formerly Twitter) moments later. “I almost got beaten to actual death by his boys.

Article continues after ad

“I’m about to be done with this bulls***. I just got ran after by grown ass 40-year-olds and I ran into a road with driving cars.”

Article continues after ad

Diaz and Masvidal are set to throw down in a boxing ring on July 6, and after the events of the presser, N3on claimed he can no longer attend out of fear for his safety.