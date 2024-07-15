Kick streamer Rangesh ‘N3on’ Mutama revealed that he’s taking boxing lessons on George Janko’s podcast and wants to fight Jack Doherty first.

YouTuber George Janko brought N3on onto his podcast on July 11, 2024, and spoke with the Kick streamer about various aspects of his life.

N3on revealed that he has been taking boxing lessons during the podcast, and Janko asked if he wanted to call anyone out for his first fight.

“I don’t want to call out anyone, bro; I want them to fight me,” he said before Janko pushed the subject further.

“The person I would fight is Jack [Doherty] because like, that was the first moment in my career where the whole world was on my side when that happened. Everyone just hates him. There’s no one that everyone hates in this world more than him.”

(Topic starts at 49:20)

The incident that N3on refers to happened in June at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Florida.

Mutama and Doherty met face to face, and the two streamers began brawling for about 20 seconds before security at the event brought them outside.

The altercation continued outside after Doherty attacked N3on from behind but ended completely just moments later. Both content creators were banned from Kick following the on-stream incident.

Neither of the involved streamers actually confirmed the reason behind the ban, but many claimed that it was due to them violating Kick’s Community Guidelines.

“There is no deliberate, real-world excessive violence allowed on Kick. We strictly prohibit unwanted and intentional violence. Creators and chatters that engage in or promote violence will face enforcement actions. Violence can occur in a variety of ways and may or may not include the use of weapons, but it often leads to injury or harm,” it reads.

Just days after the Kick streamers were banned, the platform revealed new IRL and Chat Roulette categories, allowing moderators to keep a better eye on “problematic” livestreams.

