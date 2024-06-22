N3on and Jack Doherty banned on Kick after fighting each other during event

Jack Doherty and N3on have been banned on Kick after a fight broke out between the streamers and their teams while attending an event.

On June 21, the two Kick streamers were IRL live streaming as they attended a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event in Florida. However, when they met face to face it suddenly spiralled out of control.

It all kicked off when N3on approached Doherty inside the hall, “What are you pointing at bro? What do you get out of that bro?” he asked.

“I didn’t f**king do s**t. Bro get out of my face,” Doherty responded as he pushed him backward into the crowd as a brawl broke out between them and their teams, throwing punches at one another.

Around 20 seconds later, security intervened to split the two groups up and eventually escorted them outside the venue to go their separate ways. But, as N3on was leaving the BKFC event with his team, Doherty chased and attacked him from behind.

N3on’s long-term security guard, Leon, was quick to react and struck Doherty with a punch before holding and pushing him back. The two teams began swinging at each other again for a few moments before it cooled down, and they both finally left the venue.

Following the altercation, N3on and Jack Doherty have been banned from Kick. Their profiles on the streaming platform are no longer accessible and show the typical 404 error message: “Oops, something went wrong. We can’t find the page you’re looking for.”

Despite the exact reason not being provided, various fans have claimed that this is due to them violating the Violence policy as part of Kick’s Community Guidelines. It states: “There is no deliberate, real-world excessive violence allowed on Kick.”

N3on has not commented following the ordeal, but Doherty has made several posts to his Twitter/X account. One of them shared a clip from N3on that said, “I will be taking that money” and “You will be going down, my brother.”

To which he responded: “Bro talking about trying to sue me. This is the second time you say this lie defaming my name when you know it’s not true. Two can play at that game bro.”

At the time of writing, neither N3on, Jack Doherty, nor Kick has confirmed the official reason as to why they were both banned.