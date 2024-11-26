Moment Stevewilldoit arrested at Universal Studios caught on police bodycam footage

Police bodycam footage has been released showing the exact moment Kick streamer Stevewilldoit was arrested for trespassing at Universal Studios, Orlando.

Internet star and Nelk Boys member Stevewilldoit was arrested at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on July 10, 2024.

The reason? Trespassing. Steve was initially trespassed from the theme park back in August 2023 for filming content there; when cops caught him back at the park wearing a fake mustache just one month out from the end of his trespass period, they put the YouTuber in cuffs.

Four months later, police bodycam footage of the arrest was released, obtained by prominent YouTube channel Law & Crime Network.

(Arrest occurs at 3:25)

The footage shows the exact moment Steve was placed in cuffs as employees directed an officer to the trespassing internet star wearing a phony mustache.

Steve was quickly detained and questioned, where he was informed that he would be booked on official charges in jail, as well as banned from Universal “indefinitely.”

“But I come in peace!” Steve protested.

YouTube: Law & Crime Network Stevewilldoit has fully embraced his famous mugshot – even using it as his profile photo on X.

At one point, Steve asked if the officer could remove his cuffs, as he was “super calm” — but the officer gave him a firm “no.”

“Damn, I should have waited one month,” a defeated Steve said. “I was so close.”

It wasn’t long before the topic of Steve’s occupation came up in conversation, sparking some laughter from the officer and park officials regarding his obviously fake mustache — a prop he even wore in his infamous mugshot that spread across the internet over the summer.

Steve, for his part, seemed most upset that he got caught being “lazy,” saying in a tweet after his arrest: “Reason I got caught at Universal was for being lazy. I went lazy and it f*cked me. I could have done what I did in the past and get professional makeup done. This was a lesson to not be a lazy piece of sh*t.”

Steve was booked on ‘trespass on property after warning,’ and will not be allowed on park grounds for an indeterminate period of time — but park officials claimed that he could write and plead his case, if he wanted to.

The bodycam footage of Steve’s arrest has sparked a slew of humorous reactions from viewers, many of whom can’t help but poke fun at the YouTuber’s disguise.

“They will never recognize me with this ridiculously oversized and obvious fake moustache lol,” one wrote.

“He would’ve gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids!” another commented.

“He legit stood in the mirror, put the mustache on and was like, ‘Yep, this’ll work!’ it looks absolutely ridiculous,” someone else remarked.