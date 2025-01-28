Kick unveils new feature that Twitch still doesn’t have yet

KICK has unveiled a new feature for their platform that Twitch still doesn’t have, despite fans and streamers asking for it for quite some time.

It’s been over two years since KICK first launched as the new kid on the block in the streaming world as the Stake-backed platform signed a number of top streamers away from the likes of Twitch and YouTube.

Despite undergoing some changes since, the similarities with Twitch in terms of directory, channel layout, clips, chat, and other features are still there. Though, KICK has planned to make more changes.

Adin Ross revealed that they’ve been planning a KICK currency that would allow viewers to get paid for watching their favorite channels. That has yet to go live, however.

KICK streams can now be rewound in real time

One change that has now gone live is something Twitch still doesn’t have just yet – the ability to rewind a stream while watching it and not have to load up a VOD.

It was revealed by KICK on January 27, showing that if a stream lags or you have an interruption, you can easily just rewind to the part you missed in real-time. Yes, it is similar to how YouTube streams work.

The platform also noted that the feature will be available “soon” for mobile users, but is live on the desktop version right away.

“Actually ahead of the curve, hold on now,” KICK and Twitch star xQc posted on X. “A lot of things still to fix, but W,” Trainwreck added.

Other streamers chimed in with other suggestions too, including the ability to see thumbnails while rewinding so that viewers can pick out the exact moment they may have missed.

Further creators urged KICK to “push the ads” with this feature to drive more eyes to the streaming platform, seeing as it isn’t something Twitch has just yet.