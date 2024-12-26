Kick streamers drugged and robbed on stream by two women in Colombia

A duo of Kick streamers broadcasting from Colombia were allegedly robbed by two women who are also accused of drugging them before stealing equipment such as laptops and phones.

Streamers CaptainGee and CrisTravels were livestreaming on Kick from Medellin, Colombia, five days into a 24/7 subathon stream.

Walking home at night, the streamers spotted two women, believed to be prostitutes, and asked them how much it costs to spend the night with them.

After being told it would cost only 300,000 pesos (roughly $68), the pair agree.

However, once back at the streamer’s rental residence, things appear to take a turn for the worst. One of the women, seen wearing a red dress, repeatedly offers drinks to the two men. Viewers believe this was the cause of them becoming seriously intoxicated later.

At one point, CaptainGee says to his fellow streamer, “I think they drugged me”, but CrisTravels is unconvinced. CaptainGee then walks towards the camera and says “Chat I’m drunk, and I think they drugged me.”

Within around 20 minutes, the stream is then cut off, and the last moments show one of the women walking over to the camera.

After this point, it was unclear what happened. However, viewers managed to contact the AirBnB where the streamers were staying, who arrived with the police.

Thankfully, the two men were said to be “In good health.”

“They are awake, a little confused, but they are fine,” the AirBnB host said. “We are already with the police to catch the prostitutes, we are going to put their faces in every possible place.”

In another message, the host said “They stole their electronic equipment.”

The two streamers have since gone live on their Kick channels again, with the stream titled “We got drugged and robbed in Medllin, Colombia.” CrisTravels said his laptop and wallet had been stolen.