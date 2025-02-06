Kick streamer’s boxing challenge to cop turns into unlikely friendship

Kick streamer ‘Shoovy’ got into a heated confrontation with a police officer after filming a traffic stop — but his own chat was on the cop’s side.

On February 4, 2025, 18-year-old streamer Shoovy was walking on the sidewalk in Kensington, Philadelphia when he stopped to broadcast a traffic stop happening on the street in front of him.

Officers warned the streamer to back away, saying he was interfering with their job. Shoovy, however, was adamant that he wasn’t doing anything wrong and got into a verbal sparring match with one of the cops.

“You’re a b*tch with a badge, bruh,” Shoovy taunted. “He’s acting like this isn’t the easiest lawsuit ever. …I’m allowed to talk on the sidewalk. Freedom of speech and public property.”

Kick: Shoovy Kick streamer Shoovy got into a verbal spat with a cop in a moment that’s going viral online.

Kick streamer challenges cop to boxing match during traffic stop

After a ten-minute back-and-forth with the cop, Shoovy informed him that he was streaming their spat live on Kick, and encouraged him to read the chat to see what his viewers were saying.

The officer merely scoffed at the string of insults directed at him in the comments before walking back to the traffic stop, continuing the argument.

“Wanna get in the boxing ring, legally?” Shoovy asked. “I’ll pay you. …we could bet on it. Let’s set it up. I’ll put up $10K. We can make a contract. I wanna fight, legally, in the ring.”

However, the cop wasn’t interested, arguing that “whatever you would pay me wouldn’t be worth it.”

“I think this is the start of a wonderful friendship,” Shoovy replied, determined to get the officer on his side. “You should take me on a ride-along. …I’m just gonna document. I’m not gonna be mean, I’ll be your partner in crime — I mean, partner in law.”

Kick streamer sparks unlikely friendship with police officer

The officer wasn’t convinced after seeing what Shoovy’s chat had to say about him. “I read the comments,” he told the streamer. “A lot of people don’t like me.”

“If we went on a ride-along they would like you, ’cause they would appreciate that you’re allowing me to produce entertaining things,” Shoovy said. “Like catching bad guys.”

In fact, Shoovy’s viewers began flooding the chat with positive messages about the officer, saying things like, “W cop” and “thank you for your service.” The streamer urged him to check the chat and see it for himself.

“Yo, someone in the chat, post what ‘W cop’ means,” he asked, scrolling through the comments and laughing at the positive and humorous messages.

Kick: Shoovy The cop was pleasantly surprised by the remarks in Shoovy’s Kick chat.

Ultimately, the cop ended their interaction with a warning for Shoovy to stay safe and remain vigilant, explaining that residents in the area likely wouldn’t appreciate being filmed without their consent.

The moment went viral on social media, prompting Shoovy to comment on X: “In the end, he wasn’t so bad, not gonna lie.”