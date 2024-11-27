Kick streamer treated for rabies after “friendly” squirrel bites him

Kick streamer ‘CaptainGee’ found himself in the hospital after approaching a “friendly” squirrel who promptly bit him on the finger, drawing blood and shocking viewers.

CaptainGee is a broadcaster on Kick, where he boasts over 13,000 followers who tune in to watch him sail the seven seas, streaming his adventures hither and yon.

In November 2024, CaptainGee took his travels to New York City, where he encountered a squirrel in what seemed like an innocent and adorable interaction while he was on a walk.

However, it seems he gravely misread the situation. After remarking how “friendly” the squirrel was, CaptainGee extended a hand out to let the critter have a sniff — but the squirrel ended up nipping him on the tip of his left middle finger, drawing a bead of bright red blood.

“It just bit me, no way!” the streamer exclaimed. “That’s crazy, look at that!”

CaptainGee’s text-to-speech notifications instantly popped off, with viewers urging him to visit a hospital and get a rabies vaccination before it was too late.

Kick streamer hospitalized after squirrel bites him

After some initial confusion, he ended up stumbling upon an ambulance flashing its lights nearby, and the attending EMTs were able to get him medical attention.

“I was in Africa for one month and nothing happened. Lions, everything there, zebras, cheetahs. No, I almost get killed by a squirrel!” he exclaimed after arriving at a hospital, where he was given further medical treatment.

Luckily, CaptainGee is alive and well after the painful incident — but it’s unlikely that the critter would have given him rabies.

Kick streamer CaptainGee was warned by viewers to get medical attention after getting bitten by a squirrel during his trip to New York.

According to the New York City government health website, squirrels are “not normally found to be infected with rabies, nor have there been any human rabies cases associated with them.”

Additionally, the site states that bites from squirrels are not generally considered a rabies risk, unless they were showing signs of the disease. As told by the New York Department of Health, rabies symptoms include things like “staggering, convulsions, choking, frothing at the mouth and paralysis.”

CaptainGee’s viral stream is far from the only rabies-related squirrel incident going on in New York. In October 2024, fans were devastated and angered after an internet-famous squirrel named ‘Peanut’ was euthanized by the state of New York to test for rabies.