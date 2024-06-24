Kick streamer sparks outrage after driving on sidewalk

A Kick streamer is sparking outrage after driving on the sidewalk during a broadcast, leaving viewers baffled that he still isn’t banned from the platform.

‘Basedvladprophet’ is a streamer on Kick with over 350 followers on the website who’s now at the center of controversy following a June 21 broadcast.

In his stream, Vlad was driving a car with some friends when he said “f*ck it” and drove up onto a public sidewalk in the middle of a town.

He continued to drive on the sidewalk as he pulled up to an intersection, joking that he was “just a pedestrian” and waving at a bus full of passengers as his buddies laughed in the background.

At the time of writing, Vlad’s Kick profile is still up and running — but he has no VODs, clips, or other information available on his account. His Twitter/X profile has also been deactivated.

The stream is picking up steam across social media as viewers slam both Vlad and Kick for not banning the broadcaster due to his dangerous driving.

“People do anything for some content smh,” one user wrote on X.

“Kick recently is getting out of control. The US Government should ban the platform,” another said.

“Take a look at what some of these streamers are becoming!” another wrote. “Kick! Get rid of this fool!”

Instagram: basedxann Kick streamer ‘vladbasedprophet’ is facing backlash after driving on the sidewalk with his friends in a live broadcast.

Thus far, Kick staff have not publicly responded to the incident — but this is far from the first shenanigan streamed on the site to spark outrage among netizens.

Since launching in 2022, Kick has been the home of quite a few ill-recieved instances like a Kick streamer daring a woman to jump in a lake and leaving her when she said she couldn’t swim as well as other moments like a Kick broadcaster setting off fireworks next to a sleeping homeless person.

However, Kick also has the occasional wholesome activity as well — such as the time a streamer helped save a man who was stuck on railway tracks earlier this month.

For Kick’s part, it recently launched new categories to help moderate “problematic” situations, leaving users hopeful that less negative antics will take place unpunished on the platform.