Kick streamer Konvy finally meets Messi after hunting him down for days

After spending multiple days chasing him down, Kick streamer Konvy finally met football star Lionel Messi.

Konvy has dedicated his past few streams to chasing the footballer down. On February 5, the content creator posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and vowed to “find Messi.”

During the season, Messi, an active player for the US football club Inter Miami, resides in Fort Lauderdale. Knowing this, Konvy tracked Messi’s car down multiple times in the past few days but could never meet him, much to his frustration. These close calls even sparked a reaction from fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross.

Article continues after ad

“On your entire family’s lives, you’re not meeting him ever, omg,” commented Ross on an X post by Konvy confirming he would continue his search the following day.

Since Konvy has appeared on stream with Ross, most notably during his comeback video on Kick, this back-and-forth between the two just added extra fuel to the flames and solidified the content creators resolve to meet Messi.

Article continues after ad

Kick streamer Konvy finds Messi after days of searching

Despite the odds stacked against him, Konvy shared on X that he did manage to track Messi down. He captioned the post “We did it” and included a video and multiple photos of the encounter.

Article continues after ad

The video showcases Messi sitting in his car, singing a football cleat for Konvy that the Kick streamer then posed with in the included photos.

His fans were quick to congratulate him on this meeting. “This is so Goated, congrats,” wrote one X user in the comments section. Another added, “Congrats, this is amazing.”

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest football players ever; his star power makes him recognizable worldwide, so much so he is the third most followed person on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Alongside Cristiano Rolando, Messi is one of the most famous athletes alive and as such, football fans are always freaking out when and if they ever get to meet the Argentinian.