Kick streamer injured after dramatic bus crash on live broadcast

Kick streamer ‘SamPanday’ was in the middle of a broadcast when the bus he was riding in crashed into another vehicle, injuring himself and other passengers.

SamPanday is an IRL streamer on Kick, where he boasts over over 11,000 followers. On August 7, 2024, he and a few other passengers were traveling on the highway in a mini bus — a trip that he decided to broadcast.

Panday was getting visibly tired from the trip when someone in the vehicle exclaimed, “Oh sh*t!”

Suddenly, the bus slammed into another car in front of them on the road. With the squeal of tires and the clash of metal on metal, Panday and his fellow riders were tossed around inside the cabin like ragdolls.

When things came to a halt, viewers could make out an audible hissing sound as the driver urged his passengers to “get out” of the bus as quickly as possible. It was later confirmed by one of the passengers during a stream later that day that gasoline was leaking out of the bus.

Panday and the other riders quickly ran down the shoulder of the road, where they sat on the ground waiting for help. In mere minutes, emergency medical services arrived, who tended to everyone involved in the accident.

The streamer himself began complaining of pain around his knee and his head, while another broadcaster beside him worried he might have gotten a “concussion.” A woman who’d been in the bus with them was bleeding from the mouth, as well.

In a separate stream after the accident, Panday showed off bruising on his right arm, saying he’d been discharged from a hospital.

“If you see the car, it got f*cked up,” Panday explained. “I got hurt a little bit, I can barely walk. It still hurts so much, but nothing’s broken.”

This is far from the first car accident to get caught on a live stream. In June, Kick streamer ‘Moxie’ was broadcasting from inside of an Uber when her driver was struck from behind, injuring her head. And in March, a Twitch streamer caught a police chase that also ended in a collision.

