Kick streamer held by police after on-stream swatting

FaZe YourRage has apologized to his fans after suddenly having to end his Kick stream due to being swatted.

On August 7, 2024, FaZe YourRage was streaming on his Kick channel reacting to videos and playing games to his thousands of viewers.

Just a few hours into the stream, however, Rage began mentioning that his dogs were outside barking up a storm.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I don’t know what’s going on outside. The dogs are barking crazy. I opened my courtyard door and the whole corner was blue… like blue lights and s***,” he said. “I heard someone on the megaphone, but I couldn’t hear what they were saying.”

Rage quickly went back outside after updating his fans about the situation, and the stream kept going while he remained outside.

Just minutes later, you can see the police in the Kick star’s house through the glass door of his streaming room.

YourRage came back into the room after another brief moment and shut off his stream. After, he posted an update on his Twitter/X account.

He included a screenshot of the security cameras at the front door of his house that show three police officers. One of them was patting him down as Rage had his hands up in the air.

“Can a n**** just react to videos & play video games in peace????? I’m sorry I had to end I’ll be back tomorrow,” he said.

This incident comes just over a month after YourRage was rushed to the hospital after an incident during a “lumberjack” stream on Kick.

He was using an axe to chop wood, and after hitting the log it slipped out of his hand – prompting the back of the handle to swing up and smack the streamer in his right eye.