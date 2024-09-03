Kick streamer escapes LA police in dangerous car chase and still isn’t banned

A Kick streamer who refused to pull over for LA police still hasn’t been banned despite his controversial getaway.

Kick streams have caused quite a bit of drama over the past year with streamers breaking the law, and a creator named ‘MOSTVALID’ has added his name to the list of questionable broadcasts.

On September 1, MOSTVALID was cruising the streets of Los Angeles in his Camaro when police demanded that he pull over to the side of the road.

After being ordered to take a right, the defiant streamer instead put the pedal to the metal and started speeding ahead as his girlfriend filmed in the passenger seat.

As the police vehicle followed with sirens blaring, MOSTVALID started weaving in and out of traffic. He came close to hitting oncoming cars before eventually successfully evading the cops by making it to the highway.

The wild chase had users comparing the stream shenanigans to Grand Theft Auto, while others were baffled by the clip as it spread across social media platforms such as X.

“GTA 6 looking good,” one joked.

“People realize they already have your plates right? This is never worth it,” another chimed in.

“This is truly sad. They should be prema banned from Kick streaming,” said someone else.

As of September 3, MOSTVALID’s Kick channel is still up and running, despite other streamers being banned for reckless driving in the past.

N3on infamously received a one-day suspension from the site after broadcasting from the same car as the notorious speed racer SqueezeBenz.

For his part, MOSTVALID doesn’t seem concerned about a potential ban, either. On social media, he’s been replying to clips about his police chase, asking viewers to follow him and joking about the prospect of being arrested.

“Prison is crazy,” he said. “My bed is better.”