Kick streamer banned for trespassing after breaking into military base

Kick streamer ‘Shoovy’ was banned from the platform for trespassing after breaking into a military base during a live stream.

On September 5, 2024, a clip showing Shoovy being confronted by police on stream went viral across X.

You can see him walking out from a wooded area around a military base with his hands up, walking towards a police cruiser before getting on his knees and being cuffed.

The stream abruptly ended shortly after, as the platform banned Shoovy’s account for trespassing, disabling it entirely. As of writing, the link to his channel leads to a 404 page.

Shoovy shared a screenshot of his ban email on X, revealing the reason behind the punishment, as well as how long he’ll be banned from the platform.

The Kick streamer received a three-day ban from the site, and his channel will be restored on September 9, 2024.

“Banned and arrested within 24 hours of being unbanned. I’m cooked,” the streamer said in the tweet.

The ban for trespassing came less than two days after the Kick broadcaster was suspended for violence on stream, although it’s unclear exactly what happened.

This comes just months after Kick revealed two new categories – IRL and Chat Roulette – that were created to help the moderation team take control of “problematic” situations on streams.

“We’re going to make sure every person in the Chat Roulette and IRL category [has] an active moderator there ready to turn the stream off in case things get out of control,” said Kick CEO Eddie Craven.

However, this hasn’t meant that all streams are constantly checked by Kick’s mods. On September 3, 2024, a streamer escaped the police after refusing to pull over while driving during an IRL broadcast on the platform. As of writing, he was not banned from Kick and has continued streaming daily.