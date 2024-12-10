Kick streamer arrested after setting his own couch on fire

Finnish Kick streamer ‘Pullis’ found himself on the wrong side of the law after setting his own couch ablaze several times during a live broadcast.

Kick streamers are generally known for the absurd things that happen on their channels, but one creator on the platform has taken the proverbial cake with the stunt he pulled during a December 2024 broadcast.

Finnish streamer ‘Pullis,’ who boasts over 10K followers on Kick, started his stream by announcing that he was moving to Estonia — before moving slightly to the right, showing that his couch presently was on fire.

“I don’t know what the f*ck going on,” Pullis said to his chat. “I think my sofa is burning. What the f*ck? Why the f*ck is my sofa burning? So, I’m from Finland, I’m moving to Estonia, and my sofa is burning.”

Pullis then revealed that he’d asked “his people” if they wanted to buy his sofa before he moved away. After they declined, he decided to say “f*ck it” and apparently lit the thing on fire (even though it cost him $8,000).

It appears that Pullis had trashed his apartment, as well, judging by the state of the living room where he was streaming. Around three minutes into the stream, the sofa truly started to blaze, and he put it out with a blanket, causing the room to fill with smoke that smelled so bad he threw up into his sink.

Despite this, Pullis said he was going to “burn it again,” and did so with his cigarette. As it caught fire once more, the streamer went on a spiel about his childhood and life growing up — but had to put out the blaze again when it got too big.

“It was a funny joke to burn my sofa, but goddamn, it didn’t go down,” he said. “It smells disgusting.”

Kick streamer put in handcuffs after setting his couch on fire

It wasn’t long before Pullis lit his sofa on fire for a third time, forcing him to put a scarf over his face to avoid smoke inhalation. It seems this last stunt got the attention of law enforcement, who quickly showed up at his apartment complex and put the streamer in handcuffs.

Firefighters also arrived on the scene to assess the situation, and Pullis’s broadcast ended with a policeman grabbing his phone and turning off the stream.

Pullis’s stunt has gone viral across social media, but this is far from the first time a Kick streamer’s over-the-top actions have created a buzz online.

In September, Kick streamer Mike Smalls “almost died” after trying to brave Hurricane Helene in a tent, which he streamed live as the storm descended on Florida.

And in November, a Kick streamer got tested for rabies after trying to pet a “friendly” squirrel that ended up biting his hand, drawing blood and leaving viewers panicked.