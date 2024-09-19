Kick staff confirm N3on was viewbotting streams and reveal his real viewership

A Kick staff member has confirmed the speculations that N3on had been viewbotting his streams and went as far as to reveal his true viewership numbers.

In December 2023, Kick took action against the high amount of viewbotting that was occurring on the platform by banning “a large number” of bot accounts.

It came after N3on, among a large list of other streamers, had been accused of viewbotting and thereby ‘faking’ the views of their streams.

Article continues after ad

Now, a Kick staff member has confirmed that N3on had been viewbotting his streams while also revealing the insane numbers.

Despite N3on having repeatedly denied the accusations, viewers and fellow streamers still weren’t convinced he was telling the truth.

In the clip shared on the N3onHQ X/Twitter account, the Kick staff member revealed: “At one point, N3on was botting. 36,000 is now his average.”

“At one point, I remember this dude was hitting 90 [thousand]. This dude was hitting 90,000. I’m just giving you proof that, yes, yes we’re honing in on it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This means that N3on most likely viewbotted over 60,000 viewers on his Kick streams and that only about a third of his views were from “real” viewers.

Back in August, the Federal Trade Commission also revealed they were looking to stop viewbotting and announced a ruling that seeks to combat fake AI-generated reviews which will allow the agency to file penalties against individuals who break it.

Along with the announcement, the FTC listed a new set of rules businesses will need to follow in regard to reviews, and also consequently “social media indicators”.

Article continues after ad

They outline how businesses that create or buy fake consumer reviews, such as fake celebrity testimonials, will be prohibited. The ruling will also ban any AI-generated reviews.

N3on has yet to comment on the findings from Kick, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if anything new happens.