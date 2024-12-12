Kick sees explosive growth in 2024 after major shift in strategy

Kick’s second year saw massive growth for the streaming platform, and it’s all thanks to a purposeful change in its strategy to accrue top streamers from certain regions.

Kick debuted in 2023, famously signing on massive English-speaking creators like Adin Ross, Amouranth, and xQc with lucrative multi-million dollar deals to compete with Twitch.

While these broadcasters brought in their own dedicated audiences, Kick decided to diversify both its talent and its viewership by reeling in talent from Latin America and the Middle East… and it paid off, big time.

Article continues after ad

Kick viewership spikes thanks to platform’s surprising strategy

According to data aggregated by StreamsCharts, Kick’s 2024 viewership saw a 142% increase compared to last year, totaling over 2 billion hours watched. Its average viewership shot up by 149%, with over 258K concurrent viewers tuning in to the site on average throughout the year.

Active channels also increased by 52.5%, meaning that more streamers with at least one viewer each created accounts on Kick.

Article continues after ad

StreamsCharts

That’s not all; StreamersCharts also found that a large percentage of Kick’s top broadcasters hailed from non-English-speaking countries, with Saudi Arabian streamers ‘drb7h’ and ‘sxb’ maintaining more viewers than xQc despite being less active.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Colombian streamer Westcol was the platform’s most-watched streamer of 2024, raking in a total of 62 million views, beating out the likes of Adin Ross, N3on, and xQc despite streaming fewer hours than all three of them.

Both Westcol and mrstiventc, another Spanish-speaking streamer, clocked in as Kick’s fastest-growing broadcasters. Looking ahead to 2025, StreamsCharts predicts that the platform will only grow even more thanks to focusing on streamers from these regions outside of North America.

Article continues after ad

StreamsCharts

We’ll have to see if this prediction holds true, as top streamers like Adin Ross and YourRage notably moved house from Kick back to Twitch mere days prior to StreamsCharts’ report.

However, xQc maintains that Kick’s viewership has “never been better” following their exit as the streaming wars continue to rage.