Kick reverses Jack Doherty permaban 3 months after viral McLaren crash

Jack Doherty has been officially reinstated on Kick after the site hit him with a permanent ban in October 2024 for crashing his $200K McLaren 520s during a live stream.

The crash went viral across social media, mostly due to the fact that Doherty asked his cameraman, who’d been injured in the accident, to film the totaled car for his stream.

Doherty quickly found another home for his broadcasts on Twitch and Parti, although he continued to plead with Adin Ross to help reinstate his Kick channel.

Nearly three months after the ordeal, Doherty’s presence is once again welcome on Kick after viewers noticed his profile was available on January 9, 2025.

Kick: JackDoherty Jack Doherty’s Kick channel as of January 9, 2025.

Netizens react as Jack Doherty unbanned on Kick

At the time of writing, Doherty hasn’t made a public statement about his unexpected unban, but netizens are largely confused as to why the platform would reverse their previous decision to permanently keep him off the site.

“Why would they even do this?” one asked on X.

“Kick had said it was a ‘permanent ban,'” another pointed out.

“Nah, he needs to remain banned,” yet another said.

Doherty’s McLaren crash became a big moment in pop culture, even getting parodied on Saturday Night Live in a segment that took the internet by storm.

He was also handed a ticket for “wireless communication while driving,” with a Florida Highway Patrol deputy making it clear the citation was due to viral clips of the crash circulating across social media.

It’s unclear why Kick decided to reverse Doherty’s “permanent” ban, but Adin Ross, one of the site’s premier streamers and co-owners, said that he would consider unbanning him if Doherty paid him $300,000.

Adin himself has also remained mum on Doherty’s unban — but he’s also made it clear that he’s turning a new leaf and creating a different kind of community on his own streams.