Kick responds after TheGrefg reveals staggering difference in Twitch & Kick earnings

Spanish streamer TheGrefg revealed how much more he earned broadcasting on Kick compared to Twitch, prompting the green platform to chime in on the conversation.

TheGrefg is one of the biggest streamers on the internet with millions of followers across X, YouTube, and other sites.

On September 4, the creator revealed that he’d started to look into how much money he was making when he streams on Kick and Twitch and compared his earnings between the platforms.

The results were rather shocking. On Amazon-owned Twitch, TheGrefg made $7,000 with 4,579 subscribers, but on Kick, 10,668 subs earned him a whopping $50,562.

“The sub on Twitch reaches me: $1.53. The sub at Kick comes to me: $4.73,” the streamer explained.

It should be noted that the big reason for this discrepancy is that Twitch takes 30% of a creator’s subscriber earnings while Kick only takes 5% through its sub-split.

As the post began to gain traction, Kick’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, chimed in and urged more creators to multistream on Kick.

“From a strategic POV, Kick is the best tool to drive serious sub revenue,” he said. “It’s wild to watch Streamers get 10K subs in one night and throw 30-50% of that out to a Mega Corp.”

He offered further advice to help streamers can get even more money: “Multistream and drive gifters to your Kick to max out earning potential.”

Santamaria’s comments echo recent remarks by YouTube’s former Head of Gaming, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt, who praised TimTheTatman’s decision to multistream once his exclusive contract with YouTube was up.

“When Twitch eased up its partner policy, allowing people to stream everywhere (the right thing, and they deserve kudos for doing), the correct answer was multi-casting,” he said. “Expand your reach; there’s too much great software out there that makes it so easy.”