Kick founder addresses crypto “scam” as X account hacked

KICK co-founder Bijan Tehrani has addressed the hack on the streaming platform’s official X account as it started promoting a cryptocurrency “scam.”

Over the last few years, a number of top content creators have been targeted by hackers who want to use their channels and social media accounts to promote some sort of scam.

It has happened numerous times on Twitch and YouTube with channels being compromised and claiming that interacting with it can guarantee free cryptocurrency. X CEO Elon Musk has regularly been used in these hacks too.

At times, hackers have used the actual people behind the accounts they’ve hacked to claim that a new cryptocurrency is being launched and that fans can get early access. They typically claim you need to subscribe or donate using a third-party link to score untold riches.

KICK addresses cryptocurrency hack on X

KICK has been the newest target of these hacks, with hackers taking over the Stake-backed platform’s X account and promising a new crypto coin.

“Kick does not have a crypto token and has no plans for one. Do not trust any posts claiming otherwise. It’s a scam,” KICK co-founder Bijan Tehrani posted after the account was compromised.

As it stands, the X account has been suspended by the social media platform with Tehrani stating that they are working on recovering it.

“Working on recovering the account – we do not have a token or any plans for one. Please note and report the post,” he added.

The KICK platform itself hasn’t been affected by the hack. However, if you do log on to check out a stream, be wary of anyone promoting a KICK crypto coin.