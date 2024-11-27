Kick changes gambling policy as platform clamps down on harmful content

Kick is updating its gambling policy as the streaming platform further clamps down on content deemed “harmful and exploitative.” When the new rules go into effect, users will only be able to stream from approved gambling sites.

In an effort to further improve safety on the platform, Kick is updating a number of policies. Revealed in a November 26 update, a handful of adjustments have already been implemented, with more coming in the new year.

Topping the bill, streamers can now customize their chat in order to avoid bot accounts clogging their streams. Now, there’s an option to only allow chatting from “viewers who’ve been registered for a select period of time.”

Article continues after ad

Though beyond that, gambling, Kick’s third biggest category behind Just Chatting and IRL streams, is also being tweaked. Starting from February 1, 2025, streamers can only broadcast gambling content from sites that require ID verification to access. This effectively puts a stop to promotion of platforms that allow for underage users to find their way in.

Article continues after ad

New gambling rules coming to Kick

With many of Kick’s most prolific streamers, including the likes of xQc, often spending a good chunk of time gambling in front of younger, impressionable crowds, the change seeks to limit just what type of content can be on display.

Article continues after ad

While slots and the usual games will no doubt still be a popular watch after the change is implemented, Kick is ensuring anyone who looks to sign up must be of legal gambling age.

Kick has been tied to online gambling since its inception. Co-founded by Stake co-founders Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, the duo enlisted Twitch’s biggest gambling streamer at the time, Trainwrecks, to help guide the platform. Since then, we’ve seen the likes of Adin Ross and the aforementioned xQc join forces, with gambling content a good portion of their output.