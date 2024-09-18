Kick announces strict guideline changes as streamers “maliciously” abuse verification status

Streaming platform Kick has announced a series of strict changes to its verification process to stop users who use their checkmarks “maliciously.”

On September 16, Kick streamer Saphnir explained how she had been bothered by a verified user DMing to ask if they could become her “streamer friend.”

Saphnir revealed that after checking the user’s account, she found no VODs, clips or even a sub button to suggest that the user was active on the site.

“It would be lovely to stop handing out verification marks to those that haven’t met the requirements,” she said. “While some of us are grinding for those verification marks with dedication and hard work.”

In the comments, more users shared their experiences with users messaging them, with some claiming that verified accounts had been impersonating real streamers.

A day later, Eddie Craven, one of Kick’s co-founders, responded and detailed how the platform was taking action against users who had been abusing the verification they recieved when the site first launched.

According to Ed, in the two years since Kick debuted, the verification requirements have become more stringent.

“Initially, the process was more lenient, which means there are now a number of verified accounts that no longer meet the current standards.

While it’s important to honor the previous guidelines and allow some accounts to be ‘grandfathered’ in, we believe that those who have gone inactive or use the verification status maliciously, should now be held to the updated requirements,” he said.

Furthermore, the Kick boss said that the concerns raised by Saphnir and others would result in these policies being “accelerated,” and the platform will be conducting cleanups to ensure verification integrity is preserved.

The move to improve verification comes just days after the site revealed a massive redesign and multiple performance enhancements.

However, it’s unclear if these upgrades will be enough to entice big names like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to stick with the platform after announcing he was “unsure” if he’d stay on once his $70M contract comes to an end.

