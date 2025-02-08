Kanye West wants interview with Adin Ross after Kai Cenat cancelled on him

Amid a series of viral posts on Twitter from Kanye West, popular Kick streamer Adin Ross has agreed to do an interview with him.

Beginning on February 6, Kanye West has been posting a series of controversial tweets. One of his more recent tweets, posted on February 8, was directed at Adin Ross.

“DO AINDEN ROSS REALLY WANT TO INTERVIEW” the popular rapper tweeted.

Adin Ross agrees to interview Kanye West

Adin Ross was quick to respond, replying “Yea let’s do it. Adin*” just one minute after the original tweet from West.

The immediate reaction from many was to point out West’s misspelling of “Adin”. Most notably, FaZe member StableRonaldo tweeted “yo kanye its ADIN ross, put some respect on my friend. Or else Ill step in”.

Aside from the jokes about the spelling error from Kanye, many were surprised by the tweet, given that it came just one day after another popular streamer, Kai Cenat, canceled a potential stream with West.

Cenat had been planning a stream in Japan with Kanye for weeks, and even briefly spoke with the rapper at the Grammys, but Kanye’s controversial tweets caused Kai to abandon the potential collab.

“I’ve seen the tweets, I don’t know what’s going on bruh. I think it’s GGs. Look I think it is GGs,” said Cenat on his February 7 Twitch stream.

Due to the unpredictability of Kanye’s recent tweets, it’s hard to tell whether or not the rapper was being serious about the interview. Additionally, West merely asked if Ross want’s to interview him, and hasn’t officially agreed to anything.

Adin Ross is no stranger to huge collab streams, as he streamed with Donald Trump back in August of 2024. Ross has also done multiple streams with famous rapper Drake.

Ross’ stream with Trump was nominated for ‘Best Collab’ at the 2024 Streamer Awards. However, Adin has said he wants to create his own Streamer Awards to rival the one hosted by QTCinderella.