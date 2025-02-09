Kanye West leaks Adin Ross DMs and cancels stream over “condescending” texts

Kanye West swiftly canceled his planned stream with Adin Ross and blocked him after being put off by the streamer’s initial direct messages.

Following Kai Cenat’s saying that it was “GGs” to his stream with Kanye, the rapper revealed he wanted to take part in an interview stream with the Kick streamer via his Twitter/X account.

“Contact has been made,” Ye announced in a follow-up post, as he leaked his conversations with the Kick streamer over text messages.

“It’s Ye. If I call you and you ask me some dumb s**t, I’m hanging up, metaphorically I’m walking out on you like Carti did,” he said, to which Adin replied, “Na no dumb s**t, hit me.”

“I prefer to be addressed as sir and to be asked to call you. Please give me a call at your earliest convenience, sir. I appreciate your heart through, sir. I never confirmed anything with Kai, but now he said he canceled me. The f**k?,” Kanye said.

Kanye West instantly blocks Adin Ross after response

However, just seven minutes after he revealed he had made contact with the Kick streamer, Ye leaked more messages and announced that the interview stream was canceled over “condescending” messages.

“Yes sir, I will refer to you as sir. May I call you in two minutes, sir?,” Adin began, explaining, “I just found out Kai did that too from a post, not fully sure why. I been wanting to do our stream since 2022, sir.”

To which Kanye responded, “You saying sir four times was condescending. I’m blocking you. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME. HOW Y’ALL SAY IT. NEVER AGAIN.”

The last interaction between the two came from Adin, “Yea ggs. Drake better,” he simply posted in response.

This isn’t the first time the Kick streamer has tried to set up a co-stream with Kanye West. In April 2024, a proposed stream was scrapped according to a YZY employee, after they claimed Adin refused to donate $1 million to charity as part of the booking fee agreement.

Years before that, in late 2022, Adin Ross claimed that the two had been texting back and forth before they had an explosive phone call that led to the cancellation of a planned Twitch stream.