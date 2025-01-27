Johnny Somali reemerges on Kick with warning to Busan as South Korean trial looms

Controversial streamer Johnny Somali has broken his silence while awaiting his trial in South Korea to demand he be unbanned on Kick and even teased a trip to Busan.

Johnny Somali has been one of the streaming world’s most controversial figures following his bombastic trips overseas away from his home in America.

Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, escaped both Japan and Israel with just a slap on the wrist following his slew of bombastic broadcasts, but his antics in South Korea have resulted in charges being filed.

Article continues after ad

The streamer, who was banned on Kick, is stuck in South Korea awaiting trial in March. He was charged with obstruction of business after allegedly causing havoc inside a 7-Eleven and delaying a bus by blasting loud music.

YouTube

Despite Ismael being trapped in the country unable to stream or make money, he reemerged for the first time in months during a Kick broadcast and had a big warning for Busan.

Article continues after ad

Johnny Somali returns on Kick in shock streamer call

During a January broadcast, Kick streamer SlightlyHomeless called up Johnny Somali for a video call to ask for “advice” about a girl while on an Asia trip with Ice Poseidon.

Article continues after ad

Somali explained that he kept up with the broadcast and revealed, “When you guys are in Busan, I’ll be in Busan.”

The call to Somali prompted backlash from the other streamers on the trip, with Ice Poseidon demanding SlightlyHomeless disconnect the call.

Before hanging up, though, Somali had one demand and urged the streamer to help get him allowed back on Kick.

“Get me unbanned on Kick!” he exclaimed, leaving the other streamers to groan at his request.

Article continues after ad

While Somali may appear eager to join other streamers on their trip to Busan, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be giving him the time of day. However, given Somali’s history of controversial content, his possible appearance in Busan is something they may want to watch out for.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Ismael’s South Korean trial is still scheduled for March 7 and there are a series of other allegations he’s facing.

Thus far, he’s been accused of violating anti-terrorism laws, threatening to sexually assault female streamers, drug use, creating AI deepfakes of other creators, violating the Railroad Act and even spreading North Korean propaganda.