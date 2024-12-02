Joey Swoll defends Adin Ross’s “body transformation” as viewers mock gym progress

TikTok star and health guru Joey Swoll stepped in to defend Adin Ross after the Kick streamer’s “body transformation” was mocked by viewers.

Many top streamers have undergone impressive body changes thanks to working out and eating healthy, but not everyone gets the same level of praise.

Adin Ross, who worked out for a full year, posted a before and after picture of his fitness progress, which resulted in some backlash against him.

While Adin’s changes are certainly not as noticeable given his build, some accused the streamer of not being honest about working out.

Luckily for Ross, famous fitness creator and bodybuilder Joey Swoll took it upon himself to set the record straight and defend him from some abuse he was receiving for his photos.

Joey Swoll blasts viewers accusing Adin Ross of “lying” about working out

On X, user ‘The Crypto Monk’ called out Ross after Dexerto shared photos of Ross’s before-and-after images.

“If you look like this after one year of gym, you’re either lying or have the worst genetics on this planet,” they blasted.

“I managed to bulk and drop weight twice in a year. Wtf has he been doing?” they added in a comment.

This prompted Swoll to step in, explaining that he’s coached people for a long time and that Ross had actually seen some big improvements.

“As someone who has coached for a VERY long time, you can absolutely see the changes in his physique. I see improvement in his midsection, shoulders, arms, and chest. This is a very good and believable transformation,” Swoll shot back.

The TikToker further blamed social media for giving people unrealistic expectations when it comes to “drastic” body transformations.

“I also love the fact that this is over a whole year, because it’s not about ‘how fast’ you can lose the weight or build the muscle, it’s about how you can do it the RIGHT WAY in a healthy, sustainable manner that can be maintained and further improved upon,” Joey continued.

“My hat’s off to him or anyone who works hard in the gym to better themselves.”

Users in the comments largely agreed with Swoll’s assessment, especially in regards to how social media has given people the wrong idea about what to expect from year-long improvements.

“Social media has ruined people’s perspective on physiques. This is exactly what I’d expect one year in the gym to look like for most people,” one said.

“I think you’re spot on. Everyone wants to see one year improvements that are drastic. This is quite realistic,” another remarked.

“Social media has polluted the average person’s expectations for what should be considered successful results. Steady and sustainable progress is a huge W,” someone else chimed in.

Adin Ross isn’t the only streamer to share their body changes recently. Twitch streamer Hasan also posted his cutting progress where he managed to drop 60lbs of body fat.

Kai Cenat also worked out regularly with a trainer during his 30-day subathon and saw some big improvements, all while finishing with over 700,000 subscribers during the month-long spectacle.