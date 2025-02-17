Japanese citizens create ‘wanted’ list for nuisance streamers

Kick streamer Ice Poseidon found himself on a ‘wanted list’ of nuisance broadcasters created by Japanese citizens during his stay in the country.

Ice Poseidon’s trip through Japan has drawn comparisons to Johnny Somali, who was famously prosecuted and charged for obstructing a Japanese business during one of his broadcasts… on top of getting pummeled by angry locals for his inflammatory comments.

Somali is currently awaiting trial in South Korea, but he’s promised to return to Japan and continue his chaotic streams. However, Japanese citizens are attempting to prevent this ahead of time.

As seen by fellow streamer Ice Poseidon in a February 2025 Kick broadcast, Somali is on a list of ‘wanted’ content creators that includes names like Abz, Slightlyhomeless and even Ice Poseidon, himself.

Kick: Ice Poseidon Ice Poseidon has come under fire due to his behavior while traveling through Japan.

Ice Poseidon reacts after being put on ‘wanted’ list of nuisance streamers

Poseidon showed off the list to his viewers, which was titled ‘Harassing Japanese Locals,’ followed by ‘Kick application streamers’ and their names and faces.

He didn’t seem too bothered by the post, joking that whoever had created it chose “random” and unflattering photos of himself and the other streamers.

The creator of the list, an X user by the name ‘yamuzikorisha,’ is a Japanese citizen who has followed Ice Poseidon and other such creators during their stay in the country.

“All these names are written down,” they wrote in their post. “Stay tuned to find out what happens next.”

Ice is one of several American streamers in Japan as of February 2025 — but while OTK member Mizkif is being praised for his adorably wholesome streams, Poseidon is getting slammed for his antics toward locals.

In one instance, Poseidon urged a woman to insult the Yakuza in English, while in another, he and a friend playfully fought each other across the aisle on public transport — a huge faux pas in Japanese culture.

Other incidents have also been recorded from Kick streamers in Japan, such as one Abz throwing ice at a taxi driver’s car.

Japanese locals aren’t the only ones fed up with these streamers; in South Korea, Johnny Somali found himself the subject of a manhunt by irritated citizens who tracked him down to give him a knuckle sandwich.