Jake Paul offers Adin Ross $20m for Kai Cenat fight

Adin Ross has revealed that he’s up for doing an influencer fight with Kai Cenat, and Jake Paul is willing to spend millions to make it happen.

Influencer boxing matches were, at first, a way for different content creators to settle their beef. Yet, following on from KSI vs Joe Weller, and even KSI vs Logan Paul, it has become genuinely big business.

Jake Paul has been leading the charge, switching from exhibition bouts to professional fights against MMA stars and legendary boxers, whereas KSI’s X Series has still managed to bring in influencers from different platforms.

Other creators have also gotten involved too, mainly Ibai and WestCol. Adin Ross is also interested in promoting a few fights too, but is also willing to step into the ring.

Adin Ross offered $20m by Jake Paul for Kai Cenat fight

It was something the KICK streamer was quizzed about when he had Jake join him for his February 11 stream. The YouTuber-turned-boxer asked Adin if he’d be willing to fight anyone.

“If you got me that bag? S*it, f*ck yeah,” the streamer told Jake. He was then asked if there was anyone “big enough” to command his attention. “I’ll fight anybody, I’ll try for the right bag,” Adin answered.

“I’ll do it (fight Kai), for the right bag? I’ll do it.” Jake noted that he’d be willing to give each of them $20 million to make it happen too. “I love Kai,” Adin added. “I would fight Kai for $20m, I really would.”

As noted, Adin has his own plans to promote boxing fights, but getting Jake behind it would very likely mean his Most Valuable Promotions brand would promote it.

That would, obviously, make it an even bigger spectacle and while Adin is interested, no one knows if Kai would be. So, we’ll have to wait and see.