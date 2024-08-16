Jack Doherty’s girlfriend allegedly robbed during Kick stream in Compton

Jack Doherty’s girlfriend claimed she was robbed inside of the Kick streamer’s van during a 3am stream in Compton, California.

On August 12, 2024, Doherty and his crew decided to load up in their van to “takeover” the streets of Compton, California, for a 3am Kick stream.

It didn’t go quite as planned, however, as Jack went back to the vehicle to find his girlfriend sobbing in one of the back seats.

Jack’s girlfriend quickly began explaining what had happened, claiming that she had been robbed while sitting in the van.

“They said give me all your money,” she said while sobbing. She also shared that they may have taken her purse, but wasn’t sure what else had been stolen. His crew quickly locked up the van and began driving away from the area.

Jack posted a clip of the situation on social media, racking up several million views in the process. Users shared their thoughts in the comments as well.

“Bringing your girlfriend to Compton, What could go wrong?” one user said.

Another commented: “They got robbed in Compton?! Never would anyone in a million years could have seen that coming.”

Others, however, speculated that the whole situation may have been staged.

“Hella fake stop trying to make Compton look a certain way for views,” one user commented.

Another said: “Its not real. Taking money but leave all that ice on her? But her crying was 10/10.”

Compton has gained notoriety over the decades as one of the most dangerous cities in America, with most of the crimes being gang violence. According to propertyclub, Compton has a crime rate of 3,533 per 100,000 people, which is 51% higher than the US national average.

Back in March, Jack Doherty revealed that the keys to his Lamborghini Huracán were stolen – and he put a $10,000 bounty out for anyone who could help him find them.