Jack Doherty banned from Kick again after street brawl

After getting into a physical altercation during a January 18 stream, Jack Doherty has once again been banned off Kick.

This ban comes just nine days after Kick reversed Doherty’s permaban, three months after an October 2024 stream where he crashed his McLaren while looking at his phone.

During the stream, which took place on the new streaming site known as Parti, a stream sniper approached Doherty and slapped him.

Things quickly escalated into a physical fight when Doherty and his security guard chased down the stream sniper and beat him up.

“F**king b*tch, don’t f**king touch me. Yea now what,” Doherty said to the stream sniper. “Stupid f**k. I beat the f**k out of you, you won’t even show your face! You won’t even show your f**king face!”

Jack Doherty banned on Kick following altercation

Shortly after the fight, the streamer was checking his phone and discovered he had been banned off Kick when someone sent him a screenshot of his Kick page that read “Oops, something went wrong. We can’t find the page you’re looking for,”

“How is that fair guys. This is why I f**king don’t like Kick bro.” said Doherty.

The streamer then argued that he acted in self defense, stating “Yea exactly I’m defending myself and I get banned…The one time I stand on business I get banned, it’s not fair bro.”

Some on Twitter were praising Jack following the altercation. “W Jack for once,” said one user. “jack actually held his own weight & stood up for himself,” said another.

Others weren’t as impressed. One user stated “Jack is acting tough because he has a squad with him”. Another said “Jack could never take anyone on 1 v 1”.

As of this writing, Kick has not commented about the ban.

During Doherty’s three month ban, he made an appearance during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon where he was trolled by the famous streamer.