Island Boys banned from Kick after slapping woman on stream

The Island Boys have been banned on Kick after KodiyakRedd slapped a woman while streaming on the platform.

Twin brothers Flyysoulja and KodiyakRedd went viral on TikTok in 2021 as the ‘Island Boys,‘ largely thanks to their viral song and variety of videos featuring the two.

Overall reaction to the song was subpar, with the Island Boys getting booed off stage during their first live show as musicians. However, the music video has amassed over 25M views on YouTube since its release.

The brothers have continued to make content over the years, with their livestream platform of choice being Kick. On August 11, 2024, their account was banned on the platform after KodiyakRedd slapped a woman.

Clips of the incident went viral on Twitter/X, showing an argument with a woman in their kitchen. Seconds later, the influencer walked up and smacked her.

The woman’s brother was immediately enraged and tried to jump at the Island Boy, but he was held back by people around him.

The other brother walked into the kitchen after the incident, quickly trying to figure out what was happening.

“Your brother came at me man,” the unknown guy said. “He hit my f**king sister.”

Right after the incident, the Island Boys’ stream ended and Kick removed the account from the website. As of writing, the brothers are banned from the platform for an unknown amount of time.

This comes just weeks after Kick launched an IRL category on the site to help separate the streams from the Just Chatting category. It also gives Kick staff the ability to better moderate “problematic situations.”

The Island Boys have had altercations on stream before. Back in April 2024, Jack Doherty was outraged after the brothers kicked his girlfriend in the head during a scuffle.

Just a month after that, Tristan Tate hit out at Kick for platforming the Island Boys, calling the Stake-owned streaming platform “trash” in the process.