Ice Poseidon sparks Johnny Somali comparisons after mocking Japanese Yakuza

Kick streamer Ice Poseidon is facing backlash due to his behavior while visiting Japan, prompting some viewers to compare him to the infamous broadcaster Johnny Somali.

Ice Poseidon is a long-time content creator who streams on Kick, where he’s accrued an audience of over 183K followers.

While he’s gone viral with massive events like his IRL ‘Hunger Games’ challenge in the past, he’s now facing backlash from netizens in the midst of another big project as he streams his travels through Japan in a 24/7, 100-day broadcast.

Viewers are speaking out after witnessing his behavior in the notoriously polite country. In one clip reposted on X, Poseidon can be seen egging on a local to shout English insults toward the Yakuza, seemingly unaware of what she was saying.

In another, Poseidon and his friend lay across entire seats on a train and have a playful fight in the middle of the aisle — a major faux pas of Japan’s public transport etiquette.

Ice Poseidon slammed over behavior in Japan streams

These incidents are leading some to compare Poseidon to Johnny Somali, a broadcaster who is currently facing jail time in South Korea due to his livestreamed antics in the country.

Somali was even banned from Israel after being arrested twice during his stay, and was roughed up by Japanese locals after hurling racial insults toward them as he streamed.

Poseidon’s January adventures in Japan are facing similar amounts of backlash, with one user writing on X: “This won’t end well.”

“Nah, bro trying to get arrested out there,” another predicted.

In fact, Poseidon has already been pressed by Japanese locals, with one asking him and his friends to clean up after themselves during an outing.

In response to the criticism, Poseidon had this to say: “I can do whatever I want buddy. You ain’t sh*t and Japan is mine. I OWN you. Call me daddy now.”

Poseidon has yet to speak further about the criticism at the time of writing — but Johnny Somali has actually been in contact with a member of his crew traveling in Japan, saying that he’d “be in Busan” if they decide to visit.