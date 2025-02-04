Ice Poseidon confronted by 14 Japanese police officers over eating an orange

Kick streamer Ice Poseidon was confronted by 14 police officers in Japan, after picking little oranges from trees and eating them.

Controversial streamer Ice Poseidon found himself in hot water during his IRL tour in Japan after he and fellow streamer ABZ were confronted by local police over an unusual incident.

The trouble began when the duo plucked and ate oranges during a livestream while strolling, a seemingly harmless act that quickly escalated.

The situation took a turn when someone reported the incident, prompting police to intervene. A language barrier initially complicated communication between the streamers and the authorities, but thanks to a translating device, the issue became clearer.

One officer explained that ABZ was seen eating a mandarin orange and throwing it away, which sparked the complaint. Another translated message was heard through one of the streamer’s broadcasts: “I would like the two of them to come to the police station and tell us a little bit about it.”

Ice Poseidon under fire for behavior during Japan streams

The incident drew attention to Japan’s strict stance on littering, a law the Kick streamers were accused of violating. Eventually, 14 police officers got involved in examining the situation.

Fellow streamer Sam Pepper reacted to the incident, remarking: “They are super hard-pressed about the cameras… 14 police? 14 for one orange?”

This isn’t the first time Ice Poseidon has faced backlash during his IRL Japan tour. In another clip reposted on X, he was seen encouraging a local to unknowingly shout English insults toward the Yakuza, a move many found reckless and disrespectful.

In another instance, the broadcaster and his friend sprawled across multiple seats on a train and had a playfight in the middle of the aisle, violating Japan’s strict public transport etiquette.

Criticism of Ice Poseidon’s behavior abroad has been mounting, with some viewers comparing him to Johnny Somali, a streamer currently facing jail time in South Korea for his disruptive livestream antics.