How to watch Ice Poseidon’s $100K Hunger Games Kick competition

Prominent Kick streamer Ice Poseidon is hosting a real-life Hunger Games-style competition where the last influencer standing will win a hefty $100K prize. Here’s how to tune in.

Ice Poseidon is known for his over-the-top antics on stream, but his latest even truly takes the cake.

Although plenty of live streamed events have taken the net by storm, Ice Poseidon’s IRL Hunger Games competition promises to pit some of Kick’s top talent against each other in a battle to the finish.

When is Ice Poseidon’s Hunger Games stream?

Ice Poseidon’s Hunger Games broadcast starts at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on August 15, 2024.

Where to watch Ice Poseidon’s Hunger Game stream

Fans can tune into the broadcast on Ice Poseidon’s official Kick channel, which we’ve linked here.

Who is competing in Ice Poseidon’s Hunger Games stream?

50 streamers have been tapped to participate in Ice’s upcoming Hunger Games-themed battle.

They are as follows:

Tazo

OfficialEBZ

RazaNorth

DBR666

Girthygorilla

Nickwhite

Girit

JMoneyvv

iDuncle

CRAZYTAWN

Tsteezy

LordHito

Vnthony

Dtanmanb

Dblduty

OgreTwins

LONEWOLFanCUB

SleepyHeadZzz

Feef

OGBigChungus

MyDogJason

FloridaBoyMMA

Cobbruvs

Acemaximillion

Letty

JonTent117

Josiahthevirgin

Kangjoel

Shoovy

Dariusirl

TAEMIN1998

ChickenAndy

Maeggatron

Slightlyhomeless

Pigeonvizion

Carldo

Snicksy

MysticKorth

SolidestDog

Eli

Jahvilli

IamTrevian

MrSeePurp

Mkstoned

Sweatergxd

Garydavid

EsaiGivens

SamBond

xGEWNx

GiJoeAZ

How does Ice Poseidon’s Hunger Games stream work?

Ice Poseidon’s Hunger Games competition will work somewhat like an IRL battle royale game. As described in his posts on Twitter/X, players will start out in an area mapped out on GPS, where viewers can see their favorite streamers’ locations via a live, interactive map.

By clicking on a streamer’s username, they can then navigate to that person’s Kick stream and watch the action from their point of view.

If a streamer steps out of bounds, a loud alarm will sound, alerting other players to their location and leading to a possible elimination. However, they can’t get comfortable, as Ice can decrease the size of the area (or circle, for BR players) at will, upping the ante.

For now, it’s not exactly clear how players will get eliminated, but thus far, it looks like it might operate like a game of tag. The description of the game on the event’s official website reads as follows:

“50 Kick streamers compete LIVE for a chance at winning $100,000. In a game of survival and conflict, streamers will have to scavenge for food and supplies, and battle it out to be the winner.”

Ice’s event is ramping up to be quite the ordeal, leaving fans excited after seeing his interactive map will work.

Ice isn’t the only streamer to have considered such a competition, though. Fellow broadcaster Kai Cenat shopped a similar idea back in May, also including 50 of the net’s top streamers.

Thus far, Kai’s event hasn’t yet come to fruition, but it will certainly be interesting to see how things fare for Ice Poseidon’s take on the Hunger Games. May the odds be ever in his – and his competitors’ – favor.