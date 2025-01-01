FaZe Ronaldo calls xQc a “f**king weirdo” for blocking him over LeBron James post

StableRonaldo had to endure a short-lived timeout from xQc at the end of 2024 for one of the most unexpected reasons.

Ronaldo, who joined FaZe Clan in 2022, published a lengthy X post on December 30 wishing basketball legend LeBron James a happy 40th birthday. “Honey, my Pookie bear, I have loved you ever since I first laid eyes on you,” the well-wishes started, labeling the Los Angeles Lakers player his “glorious king.”

The birthday message, which swiftly went viral, garnering over a million views, soon caught the attention of xQc, who wasn’t impressed.

During his Kick stream on December 30, xQc came across Ronaldo’s post. Taking issue with the length of the latter’s tribute, xQc immediately concluded “Bro I’m not trying to read all that. I’m done with this guy,” before blocking the FaZe clan member from his X feed.

FaZe Ronaldo’s response

Learning that he had been blocked, Ronaldo followed up soon after with an open request for xQc to explain his decision. Claiming to be “furious” over the snub, Ronaldo explained how he had maintained a “Tier 3 sub” to the Kick streamer for almost four years.

“Have donated you over $3,000, and you block me? Is this how you treat your fans?”, Ronaldo’s response continued. He concluded by calling xQc a “f**king weirdo.”

Closing out the exchange, xQc replied, “I just received your donation of $10,000 USD. Unblocked. Thank you.”

How serious was either party in their beef with the other? Who knows, but considering the short-lived nature of the falling out and humorous exchange, the drama was likely no more than a bit played up for comedic effect.

However, not all of xQc’s exchanges with fellow content creators are so light-hearted. On December 30, he roasted Twitch streamer Fanum for saying Kick streamers don’t “elevate” their content.