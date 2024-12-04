Drake trolls Kendrick Lamar on Kick stream with Mustard meme joke

Drake jumped into a streamer’s Kick chat to throw shade at Kendrick Lamar, but fans continued to side with the ‘GNX’ rapper after the clip went viral.

Drake has been known to spill his feelings while collaborating with streamers — from dissing KSI’s ‘Thick Of It’ song on Adin Ross’s stream to mocking Kendrick Lamar with xQc, the rapper has had some words for others.

With his ongoing competition with ‘GNX’ artist Lamar, Drake has continued to disparage his musical rival.

During Los Pollos’ Kick stream on December 3, the Canadian rapper trolled Lamar yet again. Though he wasn’t with the streamer in person, Drake joined his chat to mock Lamar with a Mustard meme joke.

In Lamar’s song ‘TV Off,’ he yells “Mustaaaarrd” as an ode to Grammy award-winning producer, DJ Mustard, whom he works with frequently. However, Drake put his spin on the lyrics during the Kick stream.

“CUSTAARRRD,” Drake wrote.

“We need a donut emoji in the chat… custaaaaarddd,” the rapper added.

After Drake fired his shots at Lamar, Los Pollos reacted by laughing. The streamer added how annoyed he was that after listening to Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album, Lamar’s new song ‘Squabble Up’ would instantly start playing.

“What the f*ck is this, bro?!” the streamer questioned.

Kendrick Lamar fans call Drake “lame” after viral stream

Though some would argue that Drake has just as loyal of a fan base as Lamar, many people took to X to fire back at Drake for his comments.

“Doing everything but rapping,” said one.

“Drake will do anything for attention. You know he wishes he thought of that first,” added another.

“Once a lame, always a lame,” quipped a third.

As their beef continues, Drake doesn’t seem to be slowing down on saying what he wants. Lamar, however, is preparing to go on tour with SZA in 2025. He’s set to perform in Toronto, Canada in June, so all eyes will be on him when he goes to Drake’s hometown.

