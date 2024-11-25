Drake fires shots at Kendrick Lamar in surprise Kick stream with xQc

Drake has seemingly fired back at Kendrick Lamar at long last, speaking up not in a new diss track, but in the midst of a Kick stream with xQc.

Whether you’re a hardcore hip-hop head or a complete outsider, everyone was locked in earlier this year as the biggest rap beef of our generation played out in real-time. What started with a throwaway ‘Big Three’ line from J. Cole morphed into a personal war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The back-and-forth left streamers and internet personalities stunned, with many reacting to the new music live for all to see. While Kdot was effectively the winner when all was said and done, having the last laugh with ‘Not Like Us’ and the victory lap at The Pop Out show in LA, Drake has been relatively quiet ever since.

No new music has been released by the Canadian rapper since his last diss track in the feud, though he just reemerged in a big way. Streaming alongside fellow Canadian xQc, Drake appeared on Kick and right away, had some words seemingly targeted at his rival, Kendrick.

Heading up to xQc’s mansion for the collab stream, Drake sat down on camera and gave fans a quick introduction. “I’m Drake, this is xQc, real streaming legend. Me, I do music, in case you don’t know.”

But it’s his next comment that’s been turning heads in the hip-hop world. “I’m here,” he continued. “Full intact, mind, body, and soul, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out, fairytales won’t do it.”

Now this comment can obviously be in relation to just about anything, but given it’s one of Drake’s first high-profile appearances since the beef with Kendrick, it’s got most fans believing it’s another shot.

This comes just one day after Kendrick dropped his latest album, GNX, which is already catching fire across social media for various reasons, one of them condiment-related.

xQc didn’t pressure Drake to elaborate, though the rapper reiterated his comments later in the broadcast.

“Nothing makes me uncomfortable,” Drake added. “I’ve worked too hard to be uncomfortable. Nothing phases me, like I said, it takes only facts to fold me, fairytales don’t work.”