Drake called out by xQc fans after talking about his girlfriend on stream with Adin Ross

Fans of xQc and the streaming community at large have criticized Canadian superstar Drake, after he spoke fondly of X’s girlfriend, fellow streamer Aikobliss.

Drake was streaming on his Kick channel on December 26, alongside Kick star Adin Ross, for a Christmas-themed stream, where the pair mostly gambled together.

They also joked and discussed the world of streaming, rap and more, joined at one point by Kick co-owner and streamer Trainwreck.

However, there was one streamer Drake said he wished was there, who happens to be xQc‘s girlfriend, Aikobliss.

“You know who I wish was here right now, who’s chill? Aikobliss.”

Adin Ross smiled, before saying, “Bro… you are insane,” barely able to finish the comment for laughing.

“I met her during another stream,” Drake explained, “she’s just like super chill. She’s super sweet. She’s a sweetheart, that’s all.”

The clip quickly spread across social media on X and Reddit, with many critical of Drake’s comments, perceiving them as a jab towards xQc.

“Drake is so f**king weird,” one viewer commented. “Saying he wishes some random girl he met once was on stream with him is kinda f**king weird I’d say. Especially unprovoked out of nowhere like that.”

Some have speculated that Drake has an “issue” with xQc after their stream together, possibly because he accidentally played a Weeknd song – with Drake and The Weeknd currently in a feud.

Kick: Drake Drake and xQc streamed together in November 2024.

“$100 says that Drake thinks that xQc’s Spotify playing a song by The Weeknd when he was on stream with him was an intentional attempt at a sneak diss,” a Reddit user wagered.

“Classic drake, issue with someone? Take it out on their significant other,” Another added. Over on X, a user replied, “And people wonder why half the industry hates drake now.”

However, some think Drake was just making a lighthearted joke, knowing it would be clipped. “Say what you want but Drake is clip farming harder than the top streamers,” another user on X said.

xQc and Aikobliss haven’t responded to the clip.