Drake accepts big role for Adin Ross’s long-awaited Kick comeback stream

Adin Ross is gearing up for his Kick streaming return and had a big request for Drake to take part, which the rapper accepted.

For months now, Adin Ross has been absent on Kick and even hinted that he would be leaving the Stake-owned platform for Twitch if Kai Cenat could convince the site’s CEO to unban him.

Despite the rumors, Adin revealed he’d be staying on board during a podcast with Kick co-founder Ed Craven in late December and then appeared on Drake’s stream on the 26th for his Drizzmas giveaway.

During the broadcast, Adin confirmed that his comeback stream would happen a week later and asked Drake to take part – something the Canadian music legend wasted no time in agreeing to.

Drake confirms Adin Ross sleepover for Kick return

As the two gambled, drank and gave away gifts to lucky fans who submitted their stories, Adin revealed that he would be coming back to stream in just a week.

Turning to Drake, he asked, “maybe you can be on my comeback stream? Maybe you could just write my whole comeback stream?”

Instantly, Drake accepted, replying that he’d “love to” take part and offered his own suggestion as to what he could do on it.

“I’d love to do the production for it, at least. I’d love to be on set with a headset, you know?” he replied. “Getting you like espresso shots or something.”

Ross doubled down on his return, adding that he has plans for some “cool sh*t” in 2025, suggesting that his return broadcast would be in the new year.

A bit later in the broadcast, Adin upped the ante of his request, asking if his return stream could be a sleepover in Drake’s Toronto mansion, ‘The Embassy.’

“Sure, I’ll do it,” the rapper confirmed.

Adin Ross is no stranger to putting together groundbreaking broadcasts. In 2024, the streamer interviewed Donald Trump in the middle of his Presidential Election campaign in what was, at the time, the platform’s biggest stream to date.

Only time will tell if this sleepover collab with Drake tops it or if Adin can retake the top spot from Colombian creator WestCol.