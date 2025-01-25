Destiny’s co-host says he was a “sh*tty husband” to ex-wife

Dan Saltman, associate and co-host for popular streamer Destiny, says that the streamer was a “s**tty husband” to his ex-wife, and that Destiny himself would probably agree.

In December of 2021, Destiny, real name Steven Bonnell, married Swedish streamer Melina Goransson. The marriage only lasted two years, however, as the two divorced in December of 2023.

Dan Saltman, who is a friend and associate of Destiny, spoke about the marriage during a January 24 stream on his Kick channel.

Article continues after ad

Dan Saltman says Destiny was a “sh*tty husband”

“I’ll say this also, I think Steven was a f**king really s**tty husband to Melina, okay,” said Saltman. “I don’t think Steve would deny it either. But it’s not good the way that he was.”

“I talked with Melina a lot of times and she was crying and miserable and everything else, and Steve would say ‘what do you want me to say, I’m a selfish motherf**ker, that’s why I’m in the relationship that I’m in, the way that I do things that I’m in’ and Melina, like really, was hurt by it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saltman then spoke about the conversations that he would have with Melina during the marriage.

“She was like ‘what should I do, should I leave?’ and I’ll tell you this, I was never like ‘no you should stay and make things out.’ I told her multiple times like ‘listen, if you feel like this is an abusive relationship, get the f**k out of there immediately,” said Saltman.

Viewers of the stream began to ask Dan why he continues to work with Destiny if he feels this way about him. Dan explained that he thinks Destiny is a changed person.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not leaving as a result of it because he’s my friend and I believe that he’s a changed person now, so f**k yourself, okay…I think what he did is f**ked up, I would never do it, ever, but I don’t think it’s like killing a man,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Destiny is currently involved in another controversy where he has been accused of illegally sharing private images of women.